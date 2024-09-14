Toti investigation, the outburst after the plea bargain: “Decision made with my wife. No illegitimate act, I am a victim”

John Toti breaks silence after plea bargaining with the Prosecutor’s Office. “I consider myself innocent because I acted in the public interest”, declared the former governor of Liguria in an interview with Evening Courier.

Toti has found an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to plea bargain a sentence of two years and one month to be served with 1,500 hours of community service for the crimes of improper corruption And illicit financing. The decision to plea bargain was “shared with his wife and closest friends, as well as with his lawyers. And no one told me I was wrong,” he says. The former regional president emphasizes that he feels like a victim “of poorly written laws, of a somewhat hypocritical and disinterested policy.”

“The prosecutors have substantially confirmed that there was no unlawful act among those who, according to them, had been influenced by me”, Toti explained, “just as, evidently, the funding to the Toti Committee was legitimate”.

According to the former governor, the magistrates “misinterpreted what they had. One can be wrong, but if the political life of a Region and the lives of many people can be devastated by something that then produces an agreement on 1,500 hours of socially useful work I think that it is the legislator who should intervene,” he adds.

“It is the Parliament that, in a climate of extreme populismproduced the laws that caused all this. If politics does not have the courage to change some situations it will always remain subservient to itself, not to the Prosecutors”

And on how politics reacted to the investigation and the decision to plea bargain, he adds: “I did not see a long procession accompanying me towards Golgotha. Frankly, turning around with the cross on my shoulders, with a few exceptions, there was an embarrassing void behind me.”