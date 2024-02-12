Genoa – “I don't think that the Sanremo stage is a platform for proclamations. Then the singers can express their opinion as they see fit. I think that the word genocide doesn't apply, in all honesty, to what is happening in the Middle East. The genocide occurred in the last century and if anyone suffered it it was the Jewish people and certainly not the perpetrators of that genocide.”

This was declared on the sidelines of a press conference by the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, who commented on the controversy following the statements of some singers from the Sanremo stage, including Ghali, who spoke openly of “genocide”. “I believe that wishing for peace is everyone's will. I don't think there is anyone who would have shouted 'Long live the war' on that stage – added Toti -. If I may allow 'Long live peace'It's a banality. After that I declare that I am partial. I consider the state of Israel to be the only real democracy in the Middle East. Even when we disagree, we must take all of this into account. I can't be impartial about this. I think that the state of Israel has the right to defend itself and I think that by defending itself it also defends the only form of democracy present in that area of ​​the world.”