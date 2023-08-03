Camogli – First visit of the president of the Liguria Region John Toti after the election this evening in Camogli, to meet the new administration and start synergies. At the meeting with the mayor John Rings the regional councilor for civil protection and soil defense also took part James Giampedrone.

“The Municipality will need a reconnaissance of the activities in progress and then, in the autumn, we will begin a broad shared planning for the future, from the strategic background onwards – declared Toti -. Camogli certainly has a particular value also in terms of offer tourism and culture for its visibility at national and international level. For this reason we want to involve the Municipality in tourism and cultural promotion activities”.

With regard to topical issues, Toti recalled the meeting with the Minister of the Environment Pichetto Frattin on the Portofino Park hoping that the matter will be closed quickly: “I hope that in the next few weeks the ministry will be able reduce the temporary perimeter in line with our proposal and then present the decree of understanding in the coming months”.

Among the topics raised, the safety of the cemetery and the enhancement of San Fruttuoso. Illustrated some of the administration’s objectives on sustainable mobility, including by sea, in relation to incoming tourism and separate waste collection.

This was followed by a visit to the Social Theater of Camogli, reopened in 2016 during the first mandate of the Toti Council with a significant contribution from the Region for the restoration works, after 40 years of closure.