Giovanni Toti does not answer the judge’s questions during the preliminary hearing: he should have defended himself from the accusation of illicit financing

Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region, under house arrest since May 7th for corruption and, for a few days, also for illicit financing, has availed himself of the right to remain silent to the judge’s questions during thepreliminary interrogation. In fact, at 1pm today, Friday 19 July, Toti is video connected from the Guardia di Finanza barracks in La Spezia to the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office, to be questioned by the Judge Paola Faggioniin the presence of the PM Luca Monteverde And Federico ManottiAnd Stephen SaviToti’s lawyer, connected from his office in via XX Settembre, in Genoa. Toti was called to defend yourself from the accusation of illicit party financing linked to the campaign for the 2022 municipal elections won by the current mayor Marco Bucci (not under investigation). But the Ligurian governor decided not to answer questions and at 2 pm the interrogation was already concluded.

The alleged deal for which Toti is accused of illicit financing

The alleged illicit agreement (for a value of approximately 55 thousand euros) would have been realized through paid election spotsaccording to the prosecution, under the counter at Esselunga (unrelated to the facts) and projected onto giant screen at Terrazza Colombo. A suspicious agreement for which Toti’s former right-hand man Matteo Cozzani and the former Esselunga advisor Francesco Moncada, interested in having Toti keep an eye on him for the same crime, are also being investigated for the same crime. speed up the procedures for opening two stores.

The appeal to the Supreme Court for the crime of corruption

Even though he did not answer the questions, Toti, through his lawyer, has Appeal filed in the Supreme Court to try to annul the provision with which the judges of the Genoa Review Court have House arrest confirmed on corruption charges. This decision had been announced several times. The defense of the Ligurian governor has always reiterated the impossibility of repeating the crime And therefore the cessation of the precautionary measure of house arrest in force since May 7th. For their part, however, the members of the political opposition (composed of Pd, M5s and Avs) continue to ask for the resignation of Toti from the role of President of the Region.