Cairo – “Without prejudice to some variables independent of our will related to the health emergency in progress with the state of emergency up to now until March 31 and the timing of the government on the implementation of the NRP, next summer the redevelopment process of the San Giuseppe hospital in Cairo will begin with a total investment of over 10 and a half million euros “. This was announced by Governor Toti during a public meeting on the future of the hospital in Cairo

“It will be a powerful and fundamental safeguard of our health, which we believe will be able to satisfy up to 90% of the local health needs. It will be the first garrison that we will strengthen according to the guidelines of the NRP with the Community Hospital dedicated to medium and low complexity and the Community House, with the general practitioners who will manage, together with the continuity of care colleagues, the first intervention outpatient clinic. The focus is the strengthening of the territorial offer, through the conversion of the current hospital to make local assistance more widespread and widespread throughout the territory, guaranteeing timely primary and intermediate care, especially to the most fragile categories “.

Among the planned interventions, in particular, the construction of the Community Hospital with 20 beds, the construction of the post-acute rehabilitation department with 40 beds, the construction of the Community House, the building renovation of the ‘ex Maddalena’ building. for over 8.1 million euros, purchase of furniture and equipment including a new Tac. “The starting point – Toti underlines – is the analysis of patient requests with respect to the Valbormidese healthcare system, therefore the numbers and types of daily accesses crossed, then, with the hub and spoke model, which is now the consolidated reference framework with a widespread territorial health care due to the low and medium complexity of care and the large hubs for all pathologies such as high complexity or time dependent “.

The time schedule includes a three-year course of work, starting with the identification of the interventions by the Region by 28 February and the signing of the agreement with the Ministry of Health by May 2022 and then proceeding with the implementation of the interventions, which must necessarily be concluded and reported by 2026 as required by the Pnrr. “I believe that within 24 months from the start of the project – adds Toti – 80% of the additional services will be activated, with the first ones fully operational by spring 2023. All this will happen – he underlines – regardless of the ongoing dispute for the ‘cancellation of the tender for the management of that garrison to private individuals, which will not interrupt this process “.

Toti expressed the utmost willingness to evaluate the strengthening of the auto-medical service and the possibility of opening the first intervention point on 24 hours on the basis of real needs data, clarifying that “certainly I can’t promise first aid that in Cairo it would not be sustainable in terms of number and types of access, compared to a catchment area like that. It is not a question of investments. On everything else, however, we think with serenity but on the basis of numbers “.