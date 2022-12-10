Toti: “The Liguria Region has asked for skills on culture, logistics, energy, the environment”

“The Regional Council of Liguria has unanimously approved the request for differentiated autonomy based on the criteria of Title V of the Constitution”, he explains to Affaritaliani.it the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti. “More than two years ago we sent the request to the Ministry of Regional Affairs, there were also technical tables. Then everything stopped with the various government crises. Now it’s up to the government. Minister Calderoli summoned us two weeks ago explaining his road map which provides for a basic law text on autonomy and then individual agreements. The text has already been sent to the Conference of the Regions and was also discussed at the last festival of the Regions which was held in Milan. We are waiting for Calderoli to bring the measure to Parliament”.

“The Liguria Region has asked for skills on culture, logistics, energy and the environment. Philosophically I can say – explains Toti – that we asked for the skills that can modernize and streamline the various bureaucratic steps. For example, we are talking about environmental authorizations and port logistics. In short, our core business”.

On the timing of the final go-ahead for differentiated autonomy, the Ligurian Governor explains: “I am with Minister Calderoli’s predictions, according to which in the autumn of 2023, before the next budget session, there should have been the go-ahead for the basic text to then start the dialogue with the individual regions to reach agreements. Subsequently, each agreement, probably in 2024, will return to Parliament for final approval. Let’s therefore say that by the end of the regional legislature, in 2025, the autonomy should be in force”.

Finally, to the criticisms of the Governors of the South who fear being penalized, Toti replies: “I would worry about the opposite, if anything. That is, if things stayed that way. After 70 years of lack of autonomy, the South has fallen behind and I really don’t think it can recover the gap, leaving the system identical to the current one. The opposite is true, autonomy is an opportunity for all regions, including the southern ones “, he concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

