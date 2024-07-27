Giovanni Toti’s defense has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on the revocation of house arrest: “Unreasonable and contradictory reasons”

John Toti continues to be talked about. The governor of the Liguria Region (currently suspended) is accused of corruption and, since last week, of illicit financing. Two crimes for which he is under arrest House arrest. After the no from the Court of Appeal of Genoa and the investigating judge on the revoke of the precautionary measure to which he is subjected, he and his lawyer have always said that they wanted to ask for the appeal to the Supreme Court. Today, Monday 22nd July, the over 40 pages have been submitted from the lawyer Stephen Savi who overdid it with the Review Court. According to Toti’s lawyers, the reasons of the revocation of house arrest are “unreasonable and contradictory”based on a vision of the interrogation “full of a poorly concealed consideration of the criminal procedural law in terms exquisitely inquisitors“. In particular, the lawyer explains how the Genoese judges were wrong to consider the risk of repetition of the crime (main reason why his house arrest was not revoked).

And if on one hand the defense fights, the public prosecution responds. After hearing the last witnesses this week, in fact, the prosecutors Federico Manotti and Luca Monteverde, together with the deputy Vittorio Ranieri Miniati and the chief prosecutor Nicola Piacente, will decide whether request immediate trial for Toti and for the other suspects in the mega-investigation that has shaken Liguria. From which new details emerge from the questioning of witnesses called to the Prosecutor’s Office. For example, it has emerged, as reported RaiNews.itfrom the words of Roman Almanac, former head of the financial office of the Spinelli Group and heard as a person informed of the facts, who was directly responsible for arranging the disbursements to the Toti Committee Aldo Spinelli. “In 2021 he told me to do four transfers of 10 thousand euros“, Romano said. Operations not approved by the Board of Directors about which both he and his son had some doubts.

