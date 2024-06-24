the case

New York – On the day of the inauguration of the Italian pavilion at Fancy Food, the most important agri-food event in North America, the governor of Liguria Giovanni Toti reappeared, under house arrest in Genoa on charges of corruption and forgery, and the entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli, the entrepreneur also under house arrest on charges of corruption. Toti and Spinelli virtually reappeared in the video promoting Italian excellence screened in the lounge of the pavilion at the Javit Center in Manhattan. Toti is together with Al Bano in an old image, Spinelli welcomes the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida to the port. The video was shot before the scandal that engulfed the governor broke out. Minister Lollobrigida himself spoke at the inauguration. Repubblica.it reported the news.



00:31