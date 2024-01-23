Let's change too! of the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti will run in the next local elections with the candidate indicated by the centre-right parties, his allies in Piazza De Ferrari. In short, the coalition that governs the Region finds itself united in support of the engineer Gianni Rolando. This is what emerged at the end of the meeting which yesterday morning in Genoa saw Toti meet, to discuss the Ligurian municipal elections, the Northern League deputy minister Edoardo Rixi, the coordinators of FdI and Forza Italia Matteo Rosso and Carlo Bagnasco and the Sanremo senator from Fratelli d 'Italy Gianni Berrino.

The river meeting, with an update shortly to clarify other moves at a regional (and local) level, had a clear outcome even if in the afternoon the Genoese “whirling of wings” caused some Sanremo consequences. No big deal, but the convention that Rolando's supporters had scheduled for Sunday at the Morgana (booking for a happening for over a thousand people) has been updated (euphemism for postponed) to February 18th. The official reason would be some commitment of the most excellent guests expected at Sanremo, the less official reason would be the need to confront the “Totians” at a provincial level. In fact, it is no secret that about ten days ago many supporters of Cambiamo! were present at the presentation of the civic centre-right candidate Alessandro Mager. In short, it would take some time to take stock of the situation in a pre-election context which has seen several “leaks forward”.

Near Mager, in particular, two people from the Sanremo area were seen. Cambiamo! Giuseppe Sbezzo Malfei (founder of the Forum association) and Giuseppe Di Meco, a loyalist of the outgoing mayor Biancheri who cannot stand for re-election and a member of parliament for the rapprochement between Sanremo and Genoa through the governor's movement. For some time there has been talk of a commitment to Mager's lists of some “Totiano” who could at this point also fade away (unless those interested decide to distance themselves from the party of the president of Liguria).

While Rolando finds himself with clear ideas, at least among the groups that support him, there would continue to be a bit of turmoil at Sanremo al Centro. Several members of Biancheri's civic group are apparently considering separating themselves from their administrative experience together with the natural expiration of the mayor's second mandate. Personal reasons, above all, but also some problems of coexistence and views with the former members of the Group of 100 with whom they had faced the electoral challenge of five years ago (Mager made it clear that that experience is over but evidently some serious problems 'it's still). Mayor Biancheri, knocked out by mild constipation, does not comment on the package of Sanremo news and confided to his faithful that we should only talk about elections after the edition of the Festival that is about to be celebrated. —

