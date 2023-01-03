Genoa – “I believe that the commitment undertaken as candidate for the presidency of the Lazio Region by Donatella Bianchi either totally incompatible with the commitment made at the helm of the Cinque Terre parkboth in terms of times and in terms of worldview, with respect to the presidency itself. The former environment minister Sergio Costa also voluntarily reconstructs badly the events that led to the appointment of Donatella Bianchi to the presidency of the Cinque Terre Park”.

The president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti reiterated today, after the latest statements by the former minister and current vice president of the Chamber at M5S altitude (details below), a position taken in recent days regarding the candidacy of Donatella Bianchi. “The name proposed by our administration to the minister was another who in fact today holds another important position in a cultural institution of the Region – added the president Toti -. It was rejected by the minister, who in fact has the power of appointment. The honorable Costa then proposed the president of WWF Italy Donatella Bianchi, precisely because he leads an environmental association devoid of any political connotation. This is why we recognized our agreement as a region with the then minister. The current situation, i.e. the candidacy for a political party, in particular that of ex-minister Costa, i.e. the 5-star Movement, totally changes the situation and, if you will, throws a shadow also on the past designationwhich perhaps was not so neutral and apolitical even then”.

Costa: “Donatella Bianchi is a name that unites. She will be able to face all the challenges in the best possible way”

Regarding the candidacy of Donatella Bianchi, for the former minister Costa, there is no problem of incompatibility: ”She will be an excellent president of the Lazio region just as she is an excellent guide of the 5 Terre National Park. A choice made at the time of her that I proudly claim. The Park has achieved great results, becoming a national reference point both for inclusive projects, for the protection of biodiversity, and for the development of the green and eco-sustainable economy. Donatella Bianchi’s is a name that unites. She will be able to best face all the challenges that she will find in front of her ”.