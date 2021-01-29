The works for the construction of the storm tank and flow lamination at the Totana wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) are progressing at a good pace. The works, carried out by the Region’s Wastewater Treatment and Sanitation Entity (Esamur), are aimed at preventing overflows in the treatment plant during rainy episodes. Regional investment amounts to 1,566,652 euros.

The Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, visited the works yesterday and explained that “the new infrastructure will serve as a retention or regulation device for the flows that come from the sanitation network if capacity is exceeded treatment of the treatment plant, thus guaranteeing safety and compliance with the requirements. This work will allow the community of irrigators of Totana to make use of this water to irrigate their crops, “which will also guarantee the maximum use of a very scarce resource in the Region.”

The Community has invested more than 22 million euros during the 2016-2020 period, according to Luengo, “executed or in progress, for the capture of rainwater and construction of infrastructures” such as storm tanks. The works are 60% complete. This infrastructure will be able to retain up to 15,700 cubic meters, a mixture of rainwater and sewage, to be subsequently treated in the treatment plant.

The infrastructure will retain up to 15,700 cubic meters, which will then be treated in the treatment plant



The counselor recalled that “the treatment plants are designed to treat wastewater, not rainwater, since the latter, due to their volume and quality, need another treatment system.” The infrastructure is expected to be completed in April this year.

Currently, the Totana WWTP has a 1,000-millimeter diameter collector that collects the wastewater from the urban area of ​​the municipality and part of the rainwater originating during rain episodes. «This collector has a maximum hydraulic capacity of 5,600 cubic meters per hour, much higher than the capacity of the Totana plant, which serves a population of 29,000 inhabitants and is designed to treat a maximum flow of 600 cubic meters per hour. hour, “said the counselor.