As reported by both the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) as the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Coffee), in recent years the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market has diversified to a great extent.

Under this framework, we will immediately compare the prices of the packages handled by Totalplay, Telmex and Megacable this September 2023 so that you can choose which one suits you best.

Nowadays, no one can deny it, having internet and, in general, telecommunications services is something elementary, which is why Mexican users have benefited greatly from the opening that has been registered in the national market over the course of time. of recent years.

It is in this way that, as we mentioned at the beginning, both the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) have been able to attest to the benefit that Mexican users have had by registering greater diversification in the telecommunications market.

Totalplay vs Megacable vs Telmex: Which company has the cheapest plan in September?/Photo: Unsplash

Taking into account the importance of having more and better companies, packages and prices for internet and telecommunications services, below we leave you the plans and costs offered this month of September 2023 by Megacable, Telmex and Totalplay.

Telmex

*60 MB at 349 pesos per month

*100 MB at 449 pesos per month

*300 MB with a price of 549 pesos per month

*750 MB with a cost of 899 pesos per month

Totalplay

*75 MB with a cost of 459 pesos per month

*150 MB with a price of 559 pesos per month

*300 MB with a cost of 689 pesos per month

*600 MB with a price of 919 pesos per month

*One thousand MB with a price of one thousand 359 pesos per month

Totalplay vs Megacable vs Telmex: Which company has the cheapest plan in September?/Photo: Pixabay

Megacable (double pack telephone and internet packages)

*Unlimited Internet (100 MB) 150 MB + landline telephony for a price of 410 pesos per month for 3 months

*Unlimited Internet (200 MB) 250 MB + landline telephony for a price of 510 pesos per month for 3 months

*Unlimited Internet 300 MB + landline telephony for a price of 610 pesos per month for 3 months

*Unlimited Internet 500 MB + landline telephony for a price of 800 pesos per month

*Unlimited Internet 750 MB + landline telephony for a price of 960 pesos per month.

