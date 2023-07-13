Thanks to the greater opening of the telecommunications, internet and telephony market, currently the users of these services in Mexico do not have to settle for the companies of a lifetime, since they have different options, and one of the best is total play.

In this sense, in case you were unaware, the tycoon’s internet and pay television company Ricardo Salinas Pliego It has one of the best cybernetic networks to enjoy the streaming platforms.

Taking into account the benefits of the services offered by Totalplay, we will immediately talk about its “Turbo Plan”which, in addition to giving many GB, includes the subscription bonus to Netflix.

As we mentioned before, currently due to the diversification of the telecommunications, internet and telephony market that has occurred in Mexico in recent years, users throughout the national territory have different options for companies and packages.

It is in this way that, far from being satisfied with the services of Telmex or Megacabletoday you can also hire the services of successful companies, such as Totalplay, the billionaire owner of Elektra and Banco Azteca.

In this sense, according to what is referred to on its official website, Totalplay has a super package that includes internet, pay TV and, last but not least, a subscription to Netflix.

It is so Totalplay’s Turbo Plan gives 150 MB, a subscription to the Netflix streaming platform and 80 TV channels (70 of them in HD) for a total price of 942 pesos per month, including portability.

Now, in case you only want to contract internet or internet and TV, the following are the packages and prices that Totalplay handles:

Totalplay internet + pay TV packages

75 MB: Totalplay TV, integrated Alexa, 80 channels (70 in HD) and WiFi Pro, all at 629 pesos per month

150 MB: Totalplay TV, Alexa integrated, 80 channels (70 in HD) and WiFi Pro, at a cost of 739 pesos per month

300 MB: Totalplay TV, Alexa integrated, 80 channels (70 in HD) and Wifi Pro, with a price of 859 pesos per month

600 MB: Totalplay TV, Alexa integrated, 80 channels (70 in HD) and WiFi Pro, priced at 1,119 pesos per month

Thousand MB: Totalplay TV, Alexa integrated, 80 channels (70 in HD) and WiFi Pro, with a price of 1,549 pesos per month

Internet Only Totalplay Packages

75 MB with a cost of 459 pesos per month

150 MB with a price of 559 pesos per month

300 MB with a cost of 689 pesos per month

600 MB with a price of 919 pesos per month

One thousand MB with a price of one thousand 359 pesos per month.

