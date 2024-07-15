Like companies such as Telmex and the CFE, Totalplay has decided to offer all users of its service a substantial discount on their next payment. On this occasion, The company offers a discount of $500 pesos, and all you have to do is share your experience with other people.

Throughout the month of July, Totalplay has an offer that you can’t afford to miss. All you need to do is recommend a subscription to this service to a friend or acquaintance. If you are successful, and that additional person decides to sign up for Totalplay, then you will be entitled to a discount of $500 pesos on your next payment for the service.

The process to obtain the discount is simple, since you only need to log in to the Totalplay mobile application with your username and password, and then go to the “Recommend a friend” section. All you have to do in this section is fill in the information requested, such as the name and phone number of the additional person.However, it is important to mention that the new subscriber must contract a minimum speed package of 60 MB.

At the time of signing the contract, Both will be able to enjoy a $500 pesos discount on their next billAs you can see, it is a fairly simple process that you cannot afford to miss. In related topics, the CFE auctions off internet. Similarly, Telmex gives you free internet.

Author’s Note:

These are good moves by companies to get more customers. Plus, this is a significant discount. No one can say no to a $500 discount. It will be interesting to see if this happens more often.

Via: Gluc