Over the course of recent years, the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market in Mexico has greatly diversified, which has allowed free competition.

In this way, among the telecommunications and internet companies that have stood out the most in recent times is Totalplaycompany businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

And, precisely, recently through its official social media accounts, Totalplay announced that has already integrated direct access to the content of the Apple TV+ streaming platform into its services.

According to what is publicly known on the official account of Totalplay's social network X, users of the telecommunications and internet company can access Apple TV+ on channel 4767 or from the Streaming menu.

However, according to what is specified in the publication made on the X social network, in order to have access to Apple TV+ content, users must previously have a subscription to this platform streaming.

“Apple TV+ has arrived on your Totalplay TV! The place where you enjoy Apple Originals. Access on channel 476 or from the STREAMING menu. Apple TV+ requires subscription,” can be read in the post published on the aforementioned virtual platform.

Totalplay makes an announcement that you are interested in if you are already tired of paying for Netflix/Photo: Totalplay

Thus, according to what is detailed on the official Totalplay website, the following are the packages and prices it handles this month of March 2024:

Totalplay internet only packages

*75 MB with a cost of 499 pesos per month

*150 MB with a price of 599 pesos per month

*300 MB with a cost of 729 pesos per month

*600 MB with a price of 959 pesos per month

*One thousand MB with a price of one thousand 399 pesos per month

Other streaming platforms

It is worth mentioning, for its part, that Totalplay not only allows direct access to Apple TV+ content from Totalplay TV, but also makes it possible to connect to other popular streaming platforms, such as Max.

Totalplay makes an announcement that you are interested in if you are already tired of paying for Netflix/Photo: Unsplash

“If you have HBO, you also have access to Max. Don't miss all the March premieres, enter the Max app now with your account and continue enjoying your favorites,” can be read in a publication uploaded to social networks.