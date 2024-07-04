The company of Totalplay Little by little, the company that owns the service is gaining a lot of prestige in Mexico. This is precisely because they offer attractive internet and cable packages to people, which is reflected in the number of clients they have, as they have currently reached 5 million. To celebrate the event, the company that owns the service has promised “everyone” a free annual subscription to Apple TV, which let’s say is not available to certain people.

The fine print of the ad reveals that out of 5 million customers, only 20,000 will be selected to enjoy the benefit, which represents approximately 0.004% of the total, something that may sound a bit misleading. The terms and conditions state that the promotion is valid from July 1-15 of this year. Customers will be notified by email and will have 7 days to activate the subscription.

It is worth mentioning that customers must be up to date with the payment of all their services. Those with outstanding balances or cancellations will automatically lose the promotion. As we already mentioned, misinformation arose on social networks Totalplaywhere it has been stated that it is a courtesy to all its customers, which contradicts the official information on its website.

Many users have responded on social media saying that they only find the previous 3-month promotion, not the promised 12-month one. The company has responded by asking users to send a direct message to validate their accounts and in case there are winners, users must access their profiles on the page to find the benefit. However, after passing the 13th month, they will automatically be charged 99 pesos for each month that passes, unless they cancel before.

Via: Total Play

Author’s note: It was obvious that it was not going to be for everyone, as it would mean millions in losses for the company. Although they should have initially stated in their publication that it was limited.