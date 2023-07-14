At present, having Internet at home and in offices is something elementary for millions of people, which is why for many the failures that occur in this elementary service become a headache.

In this context, through the TikTok social network a customer dissatisfied with the service of the telecommunications company total play gave an effective hack prohibited so that the clients of the company of the tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego are promptly attended to by advisors.

As we previously mentioned, nowadays it is essential for millions of people to have home and business internet, because various business, work and school activities are carried out through it.

In this context, derived from the greater diversification of the telecommunications, internet and telephony market in Mexico, users of the Aztec country now have more and better options for companies, packages and prices.

And one of those best options is total playThis is in terms of prices and packages, since there are not a few customers who, day after day, make use of their social networks to complain about poor customer service when there are failures on the internet, mainly.

Thus, through a video uploaded to the TikTok social network, a user, dissatisfied with the customer service of the telecommunications company in Ricardo Salinas Pliegorevealed a forbidden trick to be assisted by a company advisor faster than normal. The above after complaining about having been redirected to the company’s electronic application and that Totalplay’s WhatsApp failed.

It is in this way that, according to the testimony of the user @awisechoicewhen there are setbacks with the Totalplay internet, the following steps must be followed:

First, you must dial the Totalplay customer service number

After that, you must check the option “Problems with your service”

Then select “Slow or intermittent WiFi”

Then, you must say that “yes, all the steps were followed”

Finally, at that moment a Totalplay advisor will answer. And that’s it!

