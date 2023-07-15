For millions of people around the world, having internet in their homes and businesses is something elementary, hence any service failure it could be a headache. Under this framework, the complaint of a user of the Totalplay company has gone viral on social networks, who, in his despair, asked for help from the tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

As we mentioned before, currently for many people it is extremely important to have internet in their homes and businesses, since many work, school and business activities are carried out through the cybernetic network.

In this sense, according to data from the Federal Telecommunications Commission (IFT), although it is not one of the Mexican companies with the highest number of complaints against its services, Totalplay receives hundreds of reports of failures every day.

And so, in one more day of the inconveniences that occur in the Totalplay services, an Internet user used his social networks to express his dissatisfaction with the customer service of the telecommunications company of billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Totalplay: boy is ignored by customer service and even Salinas Pliego ends up involved

It was through the social network Twitter where the user @@carlosdiablo21 posted a couple of screenshots of the chatbot’s conversation in the WhatsApp instant messaging app from Totalplay, revealing how it was that, for hours, they did not find a solution to their problem.

“I am looking for my available colleagues to answer your questions,” you can read in the chat with Salinas Pliego’s company.

Totalplay: boy is ignored by customer service and even Salinas Pliego ends up involved

It was in this way that, fed up with having spent hours insisting to be attended to in the conversation with the Totalplay account of Meta’s real-time messaging platform, the Internet user asked Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the company, for help so that take care of your problem.

“@RicardoBSalinas, uncle, do you think they will take care of me?”, can be read in the post published virally on the social network Twitter.

Totalplay: boy is ignored by customer service and even Salinas Pliego ends up involved

With everything, and despite the fact that he overwhelmed the owner of Elektra and Banco Azteca, it seems that the Totalplay user did not receive a response to his demands.

