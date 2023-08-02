In Austria, a large Dutch family was rescued by the emergency services after they tried to climb a mountain unprepared. The nine holidaymakers, including some children, got into trouble in the evening and could only be rescued in the early morning. The incident is not an isolated incident: according to tourism experts, the Dutch are more likely to cross the border during their holiday.
