For many Tina Turner is THE DIVA, yes, like that, with capital letters. Her powerful voice has crossed oceans of time to establish herself as one of the most successful and beloved singers in music history. That is why she has legions of fans and professionals who want to pay tribute to her, as is the case with the musical show ‘Totally Tina’ from the United Kingdom. An explosion of lights, color and the great ‘hits’ of the octogenarian American that will flood the stage of Lorca’s Teatro Guerra with ‘glamour’ this Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

‘Totally Tina’ When

Saturday, at 9:00 p.m.

Where

War Theatre. Lorca.

How many

Tickets: 20/25 euros.

‘Totally Tina’ is a recreation of a Tina Turner concert. A celebration full of joy that has been recognized several times in its country of origin as the National Tribute Music Awards, which have been awarded twice: the first prize for the number 1 tribute in the United Kingdom to Tina Turner and for the best sound and illumination. It has also won the award for career, female artist and choreography.

Worldwide



Behind a montage that has revolutionized stages around the world is Justina Riddoch, the woman who faces the talent of Tina Turner in this colorful proposal. With more than 30 years of experience, the British decided to form ‘Totally Tina’ after her time on the UK program ‘Stars in Their Eyes’. Such was her success with her tribute to the singer Anastasia – which led her to tour around the world for six years – that, when she returned home, she decided to embark on a challenge. The singer says that on more than one occasion she had been told about her vocal resemblance to the American artist. Said and done. Justice Riddoch turned her career around to pay homage to the great diva who never seems to go out of style.

everlasting magic



“I’ve been myself much longer than I’ve been a tribute to any artist, and sometimes it’s weird to transform into my own big alter ego,” Riddoch states on his website. “I never considered myself a copycat and in no way do I think I can replace the legend that is Ms. Turner, but I hope that if you ever watch the show you will appreciate the hard work and sacrifice we have put into it. We can continue to spread his name among his fans.”

But she is not alone, she is accompanied by a professional dance corps that emulates the original choreographies and a costume corps that faithfully makes the outfits that Turner wore in her concerts. They complement the explosive cocktail, a band that follows with undaunted loyalty the songs composed several decades ago by the musicians of the daughter of Tennessee. Once again Tina’s everlasting magic.