Sam, Alex And Cloverthe three charming spies of Totally Spies!, may soon return to the small screen. It’s right there to tell us about it Banijay Kids & Familythe French media company that held the rights to the brand reportedly announced today that the series now belongs to Warner Bros. Discovery which seems more than willing to continue the series so loved by kids who grew up in the early years of the second millennium.

Right now Totally Spies! boasts 7 seasons go on air from 2001 to 2015 which retrace the years spent in high school by the three protagonists. In the 2015 the series effectively had a conclusion seeing the three spies leave to follow the new courses in college but it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery has plans to bring everyone back to high school in the 2024 starting the plot all over again with what looks like it will be a reboot to all effects.The return of the series was announced by Thomas Asstructhe creator of Miraculous Ladybug he had previously worked on the script for several episodes of Totally Spies! and will now also take part in this new project. The new series of the famous cartoon will be broadcast on Cartoon Network in the US and on max in the rest of the world.