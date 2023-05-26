Liverpool failed to occupy one of the four places in the English Premier League, after Manchester United defeated Chelsea 4-1, so that the “Red Devils” occupied third place with 72 points, one game before the end of the season, six points ahead of the “Reds” fifth in the standings. .

Salah said in his tweet on his Twitter account: I am completely devastated. There is absolutely no excuse for this.”

He added, “We had everything we needed to reach the Champions League next year, but we failed.”

He continued, “We are Liverpool, and qualifying for the championship is the minimum for us. We have failed ourselves and we have failed you.”

United needed one point to secure its qualification for the Champions League, accompanied by Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle, but the three points it scored by defeating Chelsea contributed to its advancement to third place with 72 points, ahead of Newcastle IV with 70 points.