After the departure of Nicolás Ibáñez, Pachuca moved within the market to find a replacement for the striker with the most goals in Liga MX in all of 2022, a task that from no point of view will be easy to achieve. Los Tuzos ruled out moving within the international starting market and arrived at the Coapa nest where they saw the perfect replacement and who also had the endorsement of Guillermo Almada, it is the Uruguayan Federico Viñas.
At first those from the nest tried to negotiate the departure of Viñas as part of the payment for a possible arrival of Kevin Álvarez, a totally ruled out movement. Although, yesterday, both boards met to try to close the transfer without the Tuzos side in the middle, this is because Viñas does feel attracted to joining Almada’s project, unfortunately, the negotiation did not go as usual The parties expected and the signing is more than ruled out.
Pachuca and América did not reach an economic agreement for the transfer of Federico, the offer from the Tuzos was not attractive to the eagles, who, regardless of the player’s wishes to leave, closed the door to this movement and everything indicates that there would be no more meetings between both institutions, as the Martínez family does not want to waste any more time and will move through the South American market to be able to sign their new center forward, since there are no viable options in Mexico.
#Totally #ruled #arrival #Federico #Viñas #America
