TotalGas is recognized by ONEXPO for its work in Human Capital, receiving the 2024 Gasoline Leadership Award, highlighting the activities carried out during the past year and the current one.

It was during the most important Convention and Expo in Mexico focused on the gasoline sector in the country held in Cancun, Quintana Roo during June 18, 19 and 20 where, in front of other gasoline leaders, TotalGas® received the award recognizing the growth, work and activities that it has carried out with reference to its collaborators.

The award was received by Jesús Díaz, partner and owner of TotalGas®, who thanked the efforts of his team, not only in the Human Capital area but also of all the collaborators who make the operation of this company possible, representing a pride for all. He also dedicated a few words to his father: “I dedicate this award especially to my father José Felipe Diaz, because he founded this company more than 70 years ago. He was an exceptional man, with good values, simple and very hard-working. Thank you, Dad! We will continue to honor your legacy.”

For her part, Diana Cano, Human Capital Manager, commented: “Having been awarded and recognized at ONEXPO fills us with satisfaction and gratitude. This is the third consecutive year we have received this recognition and this time it was for our actions in Human Capital. For us, our people are genuinely the most important thing. It is because of our people that the ideas and dreams of those who lead the organization can become reality. Their contribution is essential for the growth of this company and we will continue to carry out activities to ensure the development, training, growth, integration and service to the internal customer.”

TotalGas has carried out numerous practices in the area of ​​Human Capital, ranging from the Christmas party to fun and integration activities, as well as training, development and, of course, growth and integration of those who work in the company through gifts, raffles, celebrations, career events and compliance with NOM-035 with various workshops and training sessions in each and every one of its stations in the various states where TotalGas® is present.

TotalGas® continues to grow not only in terms of Human Capital, but in all the positive aspects of the company, from the opening of new stations to the various events, workshops and training it offers to continue providing opportunities to its employees.

This award represents recognition not only for a petrol group, but for each employee who makes Totalgas® possible with their effort, time and dedication every day. Today, TotalGas® is a symbol of leadership and a leader in the petrol sector that holds its employees in high regard.