In a tense assembly, marked by police repression of protests by environmental activists, the French oil giant on May 26 ratified its current plan to cut emissions by 2030. In turn, it rejected a resolution presented by the environmental group Follow This , which urged further actions to combat the effects of greenhouse gases.

TotalEnergies does not change its course and supports its climate strategy, despite the claims of environmental activists and the Emmanuel Macron government itself to accelerate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

While outside its Paris headquarters, French police repressed protesters trying to boycott the general assembly, the oil giant’s shareholders ratified the resolution of the board of directors on the volume of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

88.86% of the votes of the assembly members endorsed the objective of placing ‘scope 3’ emissions at less than 400 million tons of CO2, which are those generated by the products used by its customers. Last March, the company had raised the previously approved goal in 2022, which was 389 million.

In return, the firm plans to allocate a third of its investments to low-carbon energy sources and generate up to 100 gigawatts of renewable electricity by 2030.

These objectives are not in line with the goals set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global warming to +1.5ºC. That claim was raised by an alternative resolution, promoted by the Follow This organization, which brings together shareholders committed to the fight against the climate crisis.

The initiative of the group and of 17 shareholders who hold 1.5% of TotalEnergies was rejected, although it received 30.44% of the votes, a number greater than the 17% obtained by a similar proposal presented in 2020.

Environmental activists protest against TotalEnergies and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) on the day TotalEnergies holds its annual shareholder meeting in Paris, France on May 26, 2023. © Stephanie Lecocq / Reuters

That’s why Follow This CEO Mark van Baal hailed Friday’s vote as “a great result and, for sure, a shareholder rebellion.” “A third of investors say that Total needs to cut emissions by 2030 and that they cannot hide behind their customers by saying that ‘Scoop 3’ emissions are not the company’s responsibility,” he remarked.

Previously, the French government had also highlighted the need for TotalEnergies to commit to steeper absolute emissions cuts by 2030.

Speaking to ‘France Info’, the French Energy Transition Minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, stated that “Total invests in renewable energy, but the challenge is to go faster, stronger and above all faster”.

Tear gas, pepper spray and arrests: Police repress environmental activists

From early in the morning, in the exclusive Parisian neighborhood where the meeting took place, dozens of protesters tried to break into the place, before being evicted. Then, they remained there chanting slogans such as “what we want is to overthrow Total” and “one, two and three degrees, it is Total that we have to thank”, in reference to the increase in temperatures caused by the use of fossil fuels.

The shareholders meeting had reinforced security, barrels, several police mobiles and even pexiglas plates to separate the stage from the public.

While, after giving three warnings over the loudspeakers, the Police fired tear gas at a group of activists who had managed to get into the street in front of the venue of the meeting, with the aim of preventing the arrival of the participants.

Some protesters were attacked with pepper spray and dragged away by police forces, who arrested six people. The Society of Journalists of the ‘LCI’ chain protested that one of its camerawomen was “brutally pushed to the side and then thrown to the ground by security personnel”.

“We will not let them go,” promised Marie Cohuet, spokeswoman for the Alternatiba association, who considered that TotalEnergies “embodies the worst of what is done in terms of exploitation of populations and the planet.” Organizations such as Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth or Extinction Rebellion, among others, participated in the attempted blockade.

This action is the latest of several protests organized in the framework of the general assemblies of other firms, including the oil companies Shell and BP or the Barclays bank, accused of financing the expansion of gas and oil projects.

These assemblies take place in a context of enormous benefits for these companies: in total, BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies achieved profits of more than 40,000 million dollars in the first quarter of this year alone, following the line of a very good 2022. However, this does not translate proportionally into investments that contribute to saving the planet.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP