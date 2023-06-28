On Tuesday, 26 Ugandans and five French and Ugandan associations launched a new legal action in France against the French giant TotalEnergies. They are demanding “compensation” for the “damages” they claim have been caused by their controversial mega-projects in Uganda.

The action targets “human rights violations” caused, in his opinion, by two colossal projects: the Tilenga oil drilling project and the EACOP (East African Crude Pipeline) project.

The Tilenga project consists of drilling 419 oil wells, a third of them in the Murchison Falls Natural Park -the White Nile Falls, one of the most powerful in the world-, a biodiversity reserve and the largest national park in Uganda.

The EACOP is a 1,500 km heated pipeline to the Tanzanian coast, which runs through several protected natural areas.

“This time it is a compensation action because the human rights violations caused by its Tilenga and EACOP projects, which the first legal action launched in 2019 (in France) intended to prevent, have now been carried out for lack of a decision quick court on the merits of the matter”, says a statement from these associations sent to AFP.

The plaintiffs are 26 members of communities affected by the Tilenga and EACOP projects in Uganda, Ugandan human rights defender Maxwell Atuhura, and five French and Ugandan associations: AFIEGO, Friends of the Earth France, NAPE/Friends of the Earth Uganda, Survie and TASHA Research Institute.







“Total has caused serious damage to the plaintiffs”

A press conference was held in Paris on Tuesday to announce this legal action, in the presence of these associations and several of the Ugandan plaintiffs, who denounced “rape” and “harassment”.

“Total has caused serious harm to the plaintiffs, in particular with regard to their rights to land and food. For this reason, they request that Total be ordered to compensate them,” the statement added.

“It is unacceptable that foreign oil companies continue to make super-profits while communities affected by their projects in Uganda are harassed, displaced, poorly compensated and living in abject poverty on their own land,” Frank Muramuzi, NAPE’s executive director, said in the statement. /Friends of the Earth Uganda.

According to NGOs, more than 118,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania are affected by total or partial expropriation as a result of the two projects.

General view of the construction of the TotalEnergies central processing facility in Buliisa, Uganda on February 20, 2023. AFP – BADRU KATUMBA

Because of Tilenga and EACOP, people “have been deprived of the free use of their land for more than three or four years,” the press release reports. This has caused the “deprivation of their means of subsistence and, therefore, situations of severe food shortages” in some families.

In addition, starting in 2022, “the lands of some villages have been strongly affected by repeated flooding caused by the construction of the Tilenga project oil processing plant (CPF),” the statement added. “Several plaintiffs have been threatened, harassed and detained simply because they dared to criticize the oil projects in Uganda and Tanzania and to defend the rights of the affected communities,” the NGOs also denounce.

This article was adapted from its original French version.