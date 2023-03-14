Genna Bain the wife of the late game critic John”Total biscuit” Bain, he’s thinking about remove all videos of her husband from YouTube, because he fears the use they could make of it through artificial intelligence. More precisely, it seems that someone may have trained an artificial intelligence using the voice of John Bain, to then use it in posts of social and political commentary.

The woman does not want what is left of her husband to be kept and manipulated in this way.

John “Totalbiscuit” Bain died of cancer in 2018, aged 33. His legacy of videos, with reviews, podcasts, interviews and many other editorial contents, has remained on YouTube, managed by his wife Genna.

Unfortunately many fear that the efforts of the woman to prevent the artificial intelligences to appropriate the husband’s voice are in vain. In the subreddit r/Cynicalbritofficial everyone is empathetic towards his situation, but they don’t believe that it helps to remove videos from YouTube, because what appeared once on the internet will be on the internet forever. Translated: even if Bain will remove the videos, it is certain that someone has already archived and preserved them, for the fans and precisely for the use and consumption of artificial intelligences.

It must be said that in such cases the new technologies based on machine learning show theirs creepier face and cynical, which allows the theft of the identity of dead people for economic purposes, with no respect for those who have gone and for those who remain.

After all, recent measures, such as that of the US Copyright Office, which established that images generated by artificial intelligence cannot be covered by copyright, have not helped much to stop the tide. In particular, sites offering AI-created voices, usually copied from celebrities from around the world, have proven particularly rapacious.