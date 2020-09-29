The local press feared “the possibility of an oil spill which could affect the coral reefs present in the region and by extension marine biodiversity”.

He throws in the towel. The Total group announced, Monday, September 28, its withdrawal from a controversial project in the basin of Foz do Amazonas, in Brazil, after having reached an agreement with the Brazilian Petrobras. In a press release, the French oil and gas group said that the agreement, concluded last Thursday, provides for the transfer to Petrobras of its stake in five exploration blocks located 120 kilometers off Brazil.

In December 2018, Total was refused by Brazil the environmental license to drill in these exploration blocks, due to“significant uncertainties” – the local press having at the time notably mentioned “the possibility of an oil spill which could affect the coral reefs present in the region and by extension marine biodiversity”.

In a statement, Greenpeace believes that this withdrawal is “good news”. “It is clear that the French major is giving up on this controversial project following the international mobilization launched almost four years ago”, adds the environmental organization at the origin of a petition against this project. “But the Amazon reef will only be definitively spared when BP and Petrobras, a Brazilian company under the responsibility of climate skeptic Jair Bolsonaro, withdraw from the project”, concludes Greenpeace France in this press release.