The bad weather will stay with us for the time being. The German weather service predicts heavy rain for Bavaria. There is an acute risk of flooding.

Munich – In the south of Bavaria there is said to be up to 120 liters per square meter of precipitation. In traffic jams, it could even be up to 160 liters, the informs German weather service (DWD). Given this, flooding is very likely. Severe storms also raged across Austria at the weekend.

Low pressure area from the Mediterranean brings weather chaos with storms and heavy rain to Bavaria

The bad weather is due to a low pressure area stretching from Italy to the North Sea. “The low sucks in very humid Mediterranean air and then moves northeast into the area of ​​cooler air. There is long and heavy rainfall,” explains climatologist Dr. Karsten Brandt in conversation with the Bild newspaper.

Thunderstorms have been increasing in Germany since the beginning of the weekend. For the municipality of Bad Bayersoien, the district office of Garmisch-Partenkirchen even declared a disaster, like the news portal Focus reported. The announced heavy rain brings with it another problem: flooding.

Heavy rain increases the risk of flooding – two districts are already on the early warning stage

For two counties – the district of Mühldorf am Inn and the district of Rosenheim – the Flood information service Bavaria (HND) issued a flood warning. This is initially valid until tomorrow (28 August) at 10 a.m.

Heavy rain and flooding are forecast for the coming days in Bavaria. © Annette Riedl/dpa/symbol image

“Should the predicted precipitation occur in this magnitude, notification levels 1 will be exceeded at all Inn gauges in the districts of Rosenheim and Mühldorf,” writes the HND in the flood warning message. This reporting level can lead to slight proliferation. In Rosenheim, even notification level 2 is reached. Flooding and traffic delays can occur here.

In many parts of Bavaria it is currently “land under” and hail is wreaking havoc. In the event of heavy rain and flooding, basements are often also flooded – those who react correctly minimize the damage and ensure that insurance claims can also be asserted afterwards. (sp)