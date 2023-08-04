Known leaker billbil-kun has revealed exit date And price Of Total War: Warhammer 3 – Shadows of Changethe first expansion of the strategy developed by Creative Assembly: according to this information, the DLC will be available from August 31st at a price of €24.99, with pre-orders open from August 8th.

Able to score twice as many players on Steam as the previous chapter, Total War: Warhammer 3 undoubtedly had the merit of raise significantly the series based on Games Workshop’s fantasy universe, and adequate post-launch support was therefore a minimum.

Also according to information from billbil-kun, Shadows of Change will include three new Legendary Lords: the Changeling, lord of the Tzeentch race, capable of changing his appearance at will; Yuan Bo, the Jade Dragon, lord of the Greater Cathay race, who can take the form of a dragon; and Mother Ostankya, lord of the Kislev race, a powerful sorceress.

Among the other content from the expansion stand out a legendary hero, the Blue Scribes of the Tzeentch race, twelve new combat units and nine new renowned regiments. An official announcement from SEGA and Creative Assembly should arrive shortly to confirm or reverse the leak.