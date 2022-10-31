Henry Cavillthe Hollywood star who gave birth to Superman in the DC and Witcher movies Geralt of Rivia in the series Netflix The Witcher (still briefly, unfortunately). In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill ended up admitting his addiction to Total War: Warhammer 3.

In the episode released last week, which basically focused on his recent return to the role of DC’s Man of Steel in theaters, the actor was asked what his gaming habits were. From 36 minutes into the interview Cavill reveals it.

When asked by podcast host Josh Horowitz about how much time the actor has spent playing video games in his life, Cavill thought a bit before answering “Quite a bit.” “When I say ‘quite a lot’, I probably mean ‘a lot of time’ for those who don’t play,” added the Witcher star, eliciting laughter from both the audience and the podcast host.

Intrigued, Horowitz wondered if such a time would be around 4 hours a day, to which Cavill, after a bewildered grimace, declared “maybe a little longer than four hours”. Years ago, the actor admitted that he nearly lost roles from not answering calls from agents while he was busy playing video games.

Source: PCGamer