Total War: Warhammer 3 gameplay details and images have leaked online ahead of the game’s big reveal.

The hotly-anticipated strategy game’s official gameplay reveal is set for 5pm on 13th May, but someone posted screenshots and details to 4chan – before they were deleted.

That didn’t stop redditor Hollownerox from compiling the information, and for the images to make their way to reddit.

A battle, called Assault on the Brass Citadel, was discussed by the leaker. This battle sees the Kislev faction take on Khorne daemons – a showdown set up by Total War: Warhammer 3’s cinematic trailer, below. There’s talk of a survival mode, too.

Developer Creative Assembly today released a teaser video for Total War: Warhammer 3’s gameplay reveal, perhaps in response to the leak. That’s below:

Publisher Sega and Creative Assembly are yet to verify the leaked details and images, but this one looks legit. Total War: Warhammer 3 is due out late 2021.