Creative Assembly has reached out to Total War: Warhammer 3 fans, promising that details about “new content” are on the way.

Total War: Warhammer’s game director, Rich Aldridge, opened up about “why we are where we are” in a new video update, and gave a brief – but frank – assessment of the team’s progress to date, as well as reveal that we’ You’ll find out more about the studio’s post-launch content in April 2023.

Message from Rich Aldridge.

“We knew that we needed to get Immortal Empires to you in the best possible state, and that’s where we focused all of our efforts last year,” Aldridge said at the start of their five-minute statement (thanks, PC Gamer).

“Looking forward, I think we’ve got a really exciting year,” Aldridge added. “There’s going to be new content, bug fixing, quality of life improvements, taking on-board everything that you’re reaching out and telling us. I daresay some of this is going to hopefully be on your Wanted list, but I also think there’s going to be a few nice surprises there, too.”

Hey everyone, we know you're waiting for news from us, but in the meantime here's a message from Total War: WARHAMMER Game Director Rich Aldridge:

The team is reportedly “finishing up with [its] final touches” on that first unspecified “piece of new content” and will be sharing it with the community this “passion project” “come April”.

“A lot of steps are needed in creating a DLC, and I’m sure you’re aware of that,” Aldridge explained. “Starting with the creative spark, development, but much goes on behind the scenes. Everything that we need to get looking and feeling just right before we can showcase and release it to you all.”

Alridge further added that the studio plans to “deliver two more exciting experiences also later this year – so one in summer, and one in the winter” – and confirmed that patches will also be rolled out in between this new content, too.

“We want to be as concrete as possible, but in doing so, we need to be in that position before we can communicate it to you. We don’t want to disappoint, we want to excite. We’re passionate about what we make, and we want to make great content for you to enjoy for years to come.

“We’re moving as quickly as we can on this, so please do bear with us even if it doesn’t always look that way at times. I’d really appreciate that.”

