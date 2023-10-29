Creative Assembly decided to ban all discussions regarding the boycott Of Total War: Warhammer 3 from the game’s official forums, because they are of no use and do not make a concrete contribution to improving the game.

Where does the boycott come from?

The boycott arose from the increase in prices of DLC, starting with Shadows of Change, and led Creative Assembly to the decision to ban it. It should be remembered that the price increase of the DLC was born from the less than exceptional sales and was presented as the only way to continue to actively support the game with new content. So the company has decided to remove all those discussions and, consequently, those users who only have destructive objectives and spread false information to try to do as much damage as possible, as explained in the official press release announcing the measure.

In short, Creative Assembly tolerated the controversy and the bombardment of negative reviews on Steam, but evidently now that the situation has become more critical, after the cancellation of Hyenas and the poor sales of Total War: Pharaoh, it can no longer pretend to nothing and must try to do damage control.

Creative Assembly specifies that criticism will always be welcome, but only where it is useful for improving the game and not completely an end in itself.