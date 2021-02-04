After a rather mysterious first teaser, and with some plans that went through the publication of up to 7 more cutscenes until the big reveal, a slip through one of the related YouTube channels confirmed that Creative Assembly and Sega were preparing the announcement of Total War: Warhammer 3. A leak that has finally forced the existence and imminent arrival of this next installment of the war strategy title to be officially revealed yesterday.

As we can see in the trailer, this game will allow us to take the conflict to new territories like Realms of Chaos and Lands of the East, adding in turn new fantasy races like the Kislevs and Cathayas well as the factions of the Chaos Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch. Similarly, the studio has also promised that it will offer the most diverse range of «Legendary heroes, giant monsters, flying creatures and magical powers that the series has never seen«.

«Our vision, from the beginning, was to create a series that felt like an incredible journey through this world that we all love«, Advanced the director of the game, Ian Roxburgh,«The enormous support of our players to guarantee the success of the first two installments has taken our ambition to new heights, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it ».

In the same way that we saw in Total War: Warhammer 2, Creative Assembly will once again allow players combine the maps of the complete trilogy to have a massive campaign. However, this will come as a free post-launch update, as the studio has ensured that its efforts are currently focused on new content for its main installment.

Dated for the end of the year, during some time of the month of September, Total War: Warhammer 3 is expected to make a first landing on Windows, followed by the already confirmed versions for Linux and macOS, which will arrive shortly after. So, the game is now available through Steam Y Epic Games Store for pre-orders, Creative Assembly having already announced that a “first-time user bonus” will be included for all purchases until the first week.