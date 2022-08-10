Creative Assembly has published a new video from Total War: Warhammer 3 Champions of ChaosTotal War: Warhammer 3’s first major DLC, to show in action Valkia the Bloodythe new legendary lord of Khorne.

The movie shows del gameplay pure, that is, the powers and abilities of this ruthless character, who is described as follows:

Khorne’s consort herself, Valkia the Bloodthirsty, descends from heaven to slaughter the people in the name of the Blood God. Valkia uses a variant of Khorne Slaughter, with rewards more suited to the needs of the Slaughter Queen. Her faction also gains movement bonuses during the campaign after a battle victory.

The other three legendary lords added by the DLC are Festus the Leech Lord of the Nurgle faction, Azazel, Prince of Damnation, of the Slaanesh faction and Vilitch the Deforme of the Tzeentch faction.

The four new lords will be usable in both the Kingdom of Chaos campaign and the Immortal Empires campaign, but will not interact with Ursun’s story in the first of the two. They will therefore have their own objectives to pursue and some game dynamics will be peculiar.

In addition to the four lords, the DLC adds more than fifty new units. If you’re interested in learning more, read our Total War: Warhammer 3 review.