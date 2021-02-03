Creative Assembly has announced Total War: Warhammer 3.

The strategy game revolves around the battle with Chaos, and sees a number of new races make their series debut, including Kislev and Cathay. The factions of Chaos are present and correct, so expect to run up against Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch.

The debut trailer is below:

Here’s the official blurb:

“Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god. Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world.”

Kislev is known as the Realm of the Ice Queen, and is the most northerly human civilization in the Old World. Cathay, also known as the Empire of the Celestial Dragon, is a civilization of humans set in the Far East of the world.

Expect a launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point in 2021.