Total War: Warhammer 3 returns to show itself, this time with a trailer made by Creative Assembly to illustrate the customizations available for Demon Prince.

In the game we will be able to control the powerful creature that commands the hordes of Undivided Chaos and that can obtain new abilities thanks to the system of Demonic Glory.

It is in effect a currency that we will be able to conquer on the battlefield and that will allow us to unlock a whole series of objects useful for customizing the Demon Prince: arms, legs, chests, wings, heads and of course weapons.

In our Total War: Warhammer 3 trial we took a look at two of the new factions in this chapter, namely the Tsarat of Kislev ei Demons of Chaos.

However, these are only some of the contents that we will be able to find in the game, available on PC (also via Xbox Game Pass) starting February 17.