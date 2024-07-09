Total War: Pharaoh – Dynasties will be available from July 25th and promises to revolutionize the base game in more than one sense. It is a free maxi update for all owners of the original, which greatly expands it by adding the Aegean and Mesopotamia regions to the campaign map, along with new major factions including Troy and Babylon, new minor factions, new and reworked units, new battle mechanics and much more.

The new contents

More specifically, Dynasties will include the following content (the list alone should give you an idea of ​​the size of the update):

4 new main factions

25 new minor factions

Over 150 new and reworked units, including cavalry

168 new settlements

Expanded campaign map (1.8 times larger)

New battle mechanics, such as Lethality

New Dynasty Family Tree System

Bug fixes

As mentioned, owners of Total War: Pharaoh will receive Dynasties completely free. Keep in mind that it will be like getting a separate game (it will appear as a separate 80GB application in your Steam library), as saves will not transfer between the two versions and there is no cross-progression.

So, Steam achievements for Dynasties will start from scratch, while the base game achievements will remain unchanged. Those who want to use mods will need a new Assembly Kit. Additionally, Dynasties does not require Total War: Pharaoh to be installed. to play and cannot be purchased separately from the original game, as specified in the official FAQ. The update will be preloadable from July 23, but will be playable from July 25. Will the new features be able to remove the bad reputation from Creative Assembly’s title?