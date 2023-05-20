According to a leak of information reported by the well-known insider billbil-kunCreative Assembly and Sega are in the process of announcing Total War: Pharaoha new spin-off of the strategy series which we assume, based on the name, could be set in theAncient Egypt.

billbil-kun also revealed that, in addition to the standard edition, the game will be available in versions Deluxe and Dynasty Editions. The first includes Faction Pack 1 and Pharaoh’s soundtrack. The Dynasty Edition in addition to the aforementioned contents, also includes the “Faction Pack 2”, the “Faction Pack 3” and the “Campaign Pack”.

Those who pre-purchase Total War: Pharaoh will also apparently receive as booking bonus packs with cosmetic items called “Heart of the Shardana” and “Avatar of the Gods”.

billbil-kun, who for the uninitiated is a leaker considered very reliable for his always spot-on tips on free games on PlayStation Plus and the Epic Games Store, says that the information comes from an accidental leak of information on the site official in the Total War series. In his opinion, the official announcement could already be scheduled during the course of the next week.

At this point we just have to wait for an official confirmation from Sega and Creative Assembly, which could precisely arrive within a few days.