Development studio Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA have released a new trailer Of Total War: Pharaoh dedicated to showcasing the map of the game’s campaign. It is essentially a broad overview that allows us to admire the reconstruction of different places, from the Nile river to the desert, which is followed for a good part of the film, up to urban areas. We can also admire the day/night cycle and some of the characteristic monuments of Egyptian civilization, such as obelisks and pyramids. Let’s see it:

A new Total War

A few days ago the official release date of Total War: Pharaoh was announced: October 11, 2023, i.e. in less than a month. The announcement press release also recalled the possibility of accessing the game in advance by booking it. The Early Access Weekend will be held between 29 September and 2 October 2023.

The playable factions there will be three, at least initially: Egyptians, with Ramesses, Seti, Tausret and Amenmesse; Canaanites, with Bay and Irsu and Hittites, with Kurunta and Suppiluliuma. Total War: Pharaoh will be available for purchase in three different digital editions: Base Game for £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99, Deluxe Edition for £61.17 / $72.87 / €72.87 and Dynasty Edition for £77.96 / $91.46 / €91.46.

As already mentioned, the Deluxe Edition will contain, in addition to the base game, also: DLC Faction Pack 1 and Digital Soundtrack. The Dynasty Edition will contain the base game, the contents of the Deluxe Edition, plus: DLC Faction Pack 2, DLC Faction Pack 3 and DLC Campaign Pack.