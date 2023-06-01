The SEGA publisher and development studio Creative Assembly have published some new images Of Total War: Pharaohthe new chapter in the Total War series announced a few days ago, which enjoys a new and fascinating setting.

Let’s see the images collected in a rich gallery:

As you can see, the shots show various characteristic environments of the game’s setting, including cities surrounded by high walls with what we assume to be the Nile in the background, ancient and fascinating temples and the inevitable pyramids.

The most interesting shots are the one dedicated to a siege and the detail of one of the units, of which we can admire the excellent reconstruction. In short, they reveal many more details than those seen in the announcement material. If you want to know more, read our tried Total War: Pharaoh.

We also read the official description of the game:

Discover theAncient Egypt in the age of its maximum power in Total War: PHARAOH, the new chapter of the award-winning series of strategic video games, and face the dramatic events that threaten its destruction. Experience dynamic real-time battles and incredible turn-based empire management: will you be able to outmaneuver your opponents, becoming Egypt’s last great pharaoh, and resist the collapse of an iconic civilization?

The era of the great Pharaoh Merneptah is nearing its end, and the people of Egypt desperately await the arrival of a new leader. There are many contenders for the throne, but the road to claiming the title of pharaoh is fraught with dangers. Relive a wonderful recreation of the Bronze Age decline as you face social unrest and natural disasters, and fight to protect your people from invading hordes.