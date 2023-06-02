The Total War series is ready for its return, after a break of just a year, with a new setting: that of ancient Egypt. Total War: Pharaoh was presented with a trailer published on its official channels.

The trailer, without showing any gameplay footage, illustrated the fans of the series the setting of the title, i.e. Egypt of 1200 BC and, at its end, it has already provided essential information.

Not only is Total War: Pharaoh already available for pre-order official site of the seriesbut already has a pretty close exit window: October 2023. There is still a precise day missing, but we know that the strategic will be available already in the autumn.



After venturing through the fantasy lands of Warhammer, 300 BC Rome, Ancient Greece and the Napoleonic era, the series ventures into the boundless world of the Egyptian kingdoms.

The numerous fans, in the comments section of the trailer, are calling out a strategist who is capable of maintaining historical truthfulnessespecially with an often stereotyped chosen period.

The Total War seriesborn in the 2000s, is under the protective wing of SEGA and, just a year ago, made public the third installment of the Warhammer sagaof which you can find our review right here.