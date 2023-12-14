Despite rather positive (but not too much) evaluations from critics, Total War: Pharaoh does not seem to have found much favor with the public, as demonstrated by not exactly exciting numbers on Steam. Also for this reason, the team has decided to reduce the barriers to accessing the game, lowering the price and removing even the most expensive editions from the market.

Although it has only been out for two months, Total War: Pharaoh received a permanent price cut by decision of The Creative Assembly and Sega, who also have removed special editions Deluxe and Dynasty from sale.

Permanent price reduction and refund for buyers

Those who purchased the highest priced game recently will receive some sort of partial refund which should compensate for the price change, through funds that will be paid into the virtual wallets of Steam users.

The price of Total War: Pharaoh has been officially lowered to 39.99 eurosas reported by The Creative Assembly, which also announced the removal of the Deluxe and Dynasty special editions, on the occasion of this price change.

Furthermore, what was supposed to be the first paid DLC for Total War: Pharaoh, expected to arrive in early 2024, will now be afree expansion for all owners of the game, with the team reporting that they are fully working on the next phases of the strategic game, in terms of content.

The Creative Assembly has ensured that it is still committed to the game and that it has “big plans” for the future of Total War: Pharaoh, expanding the campaign and introducing additional factions and cultures with this substantial upcoming update. You can learn more about the game by reading our review of Total War: Pharaoh.