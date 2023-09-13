The message with the announcement is decidedly sparse: “We are thrilled to announce that Total War: Pharaoh will be released digitally on October 11, 2023. Pre-order to gain access to the Early Access Weekend which will take place between September 29 and October 2, 2023.”

Creative Assembly and SEGA, through the official account of the Total War series on release date official of Total War: Pharaoh : L’ October 11, 2023 . This is the latest incarnation of the well-known strategic series, set in ancient Egypt.

Some details

Total War: Pharaoh will have a fascinating setting

Creative Assembly has also provided the link to the official Total War: Pharaoh FAQ, which gives us some general details on the game. For example we are told that the playable factions there will be three: Egyptians, with Ramesses, Seti, Tausret and Amenmesse; Canaanites, with Bay and Irsu and Hittites, with Kurunta and Suppiluliuma.

The game will be available in three versions, with the following prices:

Basic game: £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99

Deluxe Edition: £61.17 / $72.87 / €72.87

Dynasty Edition: £77.96 / $91.46 / €91.46

The Deluxe Edition will contain, in addition to the base game, also: DLC Faction Pack 1 and Digital Soundtrack. The Dynasty Edition will contain the base game, the contents of the Deluxe Edition, plus: DLC Faction Pack 2, DLC Faction Pack 3 and DLC Campaign Pack.

Naturally, the DLC will be part of the post-launch content and can also be purchased individually.