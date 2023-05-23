Total War: Pharaoh is the new chapter in the Total War series. Sega and Creative Assembly have it announcedalso revealing the month of release: October 2023. Later in the year they will reveal the official release date with more precision.

The announcement was also accompanied by a trailer very particular, which begins by showing a dung beetle which, while carrying a ball of dung, is attacked by a fellow. When an arrow hits the ball, the altercation ends and ours finds itself in the hands of an Egyptian pharaoh, who takes it as an auspicious symbol and launches the charge against the enemies.

As you can see the movie is in computer graphics, so it doesn’t show anything from the actual game. In any case, it announces the opening of reservations. A very popular strategy these days, thanks to some big successes.

Total War: Pharaoh is purchasable in three editions:

L’Dynasty Edition:

Total War: PHARAOH

Faction Pack 1 DLC

Faction Pack 2 DLC

Faction Pack 3 DLC

Campaign Pack DLC

Digital soundtrack

L’Deluxe Edition:

Total War: PHARAOH

Faction Pack 1 DLC

Digital soundtrack

L’Standard Edition with just the game.

Creative Assembly has also revealed the details of the various extra contents: “The DLCs will be released as part of the post-launch content roadmap. Details of the DLC roadmap will be released soon. The digital soundtrack will be released with Total War: PHARAOH.

The Avatar aesthetic pack of the Gods contains a unique skin for each playable faction leader (eight in all), and the Heart of Sherdana Cosmetic Pack contains unique Sherdana outfits for Bodyguard units. They will be available when Total War: PHARAOH is released.

The details of the weekend of early access will be published soon.”

Let’s also see some images taken from the Steam page of the game.

More information can be obtained by reading the official description, also taken from the Steam page: “Discover ancient Egypt at the time of its maximum power in Total War: PHARAOH, the new chapter of the award-winning series of strategic video games, and face the dramatic events that threaten its destruction. Experience dynamic real-time battles and incredible turn-based empire management: you will be able to overcome your opponents, becoming the last great pharaoh of Egypt, and resist the collapse of an iconic civilization?

The era of the great Pharaoh Merneptah is nearing its end, and the people of Egypt desperately await the arrival of a new leader. There are many contenders for the throne, but the road to claiming the title of pharaoh is fraught with dangers. Relive a wonderful recreation of the Bronze Age decline as you face social unrest and natural disasters, and fight to protect your people from invading hordes.

Enemy armies aren’t the only threat on the battlefield. Guide your soldiers through sudden and violent weather events, such as torrential rain and sandstorms, and marvel at their ability to affect the terrain and turn the tide of battle. Fire is also a very real period, which can set fire to battlefields and spread up to the forests, and then get to undermine the foundations of enemy settlements.

Prove your right to become Pharaoh or Great King of the Hittites and expand your burgeoning empire across a campaign map that includes major cultural centers such as Egypt, Canaanite and Anatolia. Choose from a roster of eight faction leaders, learn their unique playstyles, and take command of various units. Whether you choose the path of diplomacy in the courts, war as honorable as it is resolute, or chaotic destruction as a warlord, your name will enter the annals of history.

Discover a detailed, vivid recreation of Ancient Egypt in its heyday as you progress on your path to becoming pharaoh. From the fertile banks of the Nile to the arid windswept deserts of the Sinai Peninsula and the mountain peaks of ancient Anatolia, this spectacular historical interpretation of ancient landscapes will masterfully relive the beauty and brutality of Egypt’s most tumultuous era.

Each campaign is unique thanks to the all-new Campaign Customizer feature. Determine your playstyle with an expanded range of campaign customization options, such as randomized starting positions for all factions, detailed resource settings, the ability to influence natural disasters, and much more. Explore the various options and increase the degree of challenge by depriving yourself of certain advantages, or transform yourself into an unassailable power to achieve victory without difficulty.”