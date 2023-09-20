The film does not show gameplay sequences, but introduces the character, called “The Defender”, also showing some of the Hittite troops.

Development studio Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA have released a new trailer Of Total War: Pharaoh centered on the figure of Suppiluliuma the most famous king of the Hittites, who will be controllable during the main campaign of the game.

The official release date of Total War: Pharaoh was announced a few weeks ago: October 11, 2023, i.e. in about twenty days. Anyone who pre-orders it will be able to access the game in early access Early Access Weekend will be held between 29 September and 2 October 2023.

In total there will be three playable factions at launch: the Egyptians with Ramesses, Seti, Tausret and Amenmesse; the Canaanites with Bay and Irsu and the Hittites with Kurunta and, indeed, Suppiluliuma. There will be three digital editions available for purchase: Base Game for £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99, Deluxe Edition for £61.17 / $72.87 / €72.87 and Dynasty Edition for £77.96 / $91.46 / €91.46.

As already mentioned, the Deluxe Edition will contain, in addition to the base game, also: the Faction Pack 1 DLC and the digital soundtrack. The Dynasty Edition will contain the base game, the contents of the Deluxe Edition, plus the Faction Pack 2 DLC, the Faction Pack 3 DLC and the Campaign Pack DLC.