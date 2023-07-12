Creative Assembly has released a new video diary of developers dedicated to Total War: Pharaoh which shows some gameplay sequences taken from a pre-alpha build and details some game mechanics and features of the strategy set in Egypt.

Dynamic weather affects battles

As we learn from the video, one of Pharoh’s novelties will be the presence of a dynamic weather systemAs a result, rain, fog, and sandstorms may affect units on the battlefield in various ways, and players may need to tweak their strategies.

For example, rain could cause slush patches that hinder units using heavy tanks, which could be a disadvantage or an advantage for the player as the case may be.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Total War: Pharaoh will be available on PC during the month of October 2023with a precise release date that will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The game is set in Ancient Egypt during its last Golden Age and follows the dramatic events that threaten its destruction. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our tried and true Creative Assembly strategy.