A total war in Lebanon? Iran will not remain indifferent. At least that’s what the Islamic Republic claims. But for Tehran it is a dilemma. Between moderation and revenge, Israeli operations continue with the declared objective of striking the Lebanese Hezbollah and the death of its leader, Nasrallah, after the latest raids on Beirut. The Islamic Republic is, historically, the main supporter of Hezbollah, among Iran’s most important allies and a fundamental ‘buffer’ for the Islamic Republic. Yet, according to observers, it is unlikely that Tehran will take the field to ‘help’ the Party of God in the event of an all-out war.

Tehran’s doubts

Tehran appears reluctant to intervene. Repeatedly threatening Israel, without following up, is further damage to credibility, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian Pasdaran, told the BBC. Because it risks sending the message that in times of crisis, Tehran would give priority to its survival, thus weakening its influence and alliances in the region.

Iran will not remain indifferent in the event of a further escalation, reiterated the head of diplomacy of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He called for sanctions against Israel. And he did not spare the international community from blaming the failure to reach a possible ceasefire.

Almost a year has passed since the start of Israeli military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in response to the October 7 attack in Israel. And almost a year since, the following day, the Lebanese Hezbollah ‘intervened’ with attacks across the border, in the direction of northern Israel, in “solidarity” with Hamas. Iran has armed, financed and trained the Palestinian group like the Party of God.

The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah dates back perhaps to ten days ago, to the explosion of Hezbollah pagers, followed by the explosion of radios and solar panels, killing and wounding “Hezbollah’s eyes and ears on the field”, as a source close to the group explained to the Washington Post. And in 11 months the group suffered the worst losses in its history, since its foundation in the early 1980s. A leadership decimated, ammunition destroyed, communications ‘compromised’.

In Iran, the BBC highlighted, speaking of an Islamic Republic that finds itself in a “precarious” situation, many conservatives, extremists, are increasingly ‘agitated’ by the lack of action, while Israel continues to hammer Lebanon.

Iran does not want war, it is Israel that seeks a broader conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused in recent days from New York. Elected in July, he has adopted an approach that the BBC reads as having a more conciliatory tone than his predecessors. “We don’t want war, we want to live in peace – the president said – We don’t want to be the cause of instability. We know more than anyone else that if a wider war were to break out in the Middle East, it would not benefit anyone in the world”. And Pezeshkian, whose words about easing tensions with Israel would not have pleased some of the extremists close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, also declared that his government is ready to resume difficult nuclear talks with the West.

Hezbollah “is absolutely capable of defending itself and defending Lebanon and the Lebanese”, declared the Iranian Foreign Minister. Other officials and even commanders of the Guardians of the Revolution also seemed unusually ‘moderate’, according to the BBC. Iran, which is dealing with the consequences of the sanctions, fears an evolution that would risk triggering a US military response and that a possible attack against the Pasdaran would weaken its security apparatus. Last week the Tasnim agency, linked to the Pasdaran, denied indiscretions coming from close to the Guardians of the Revolution which – reports the BBC – citing Iranian intelligence sources spoke of an alleged “special operation” by Israel in August, presumably in Iran , in which Pasdaran would be killed.

Why doesn’t Iran attack Israel?

Thus, Barak Ravid wrote for Axios, citing two Israeli officials and a Western diplomat, Hezbollah has asked Iran to attack Israel, but so far Tehran has “expressed reservations.” Even the killing in Tehran of the now former Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in July was not followed by the threatened Iranian reaction. A very different picture compared to last April, when Israel hit the Syrian consulate in Damascus and Iran responded with a hail of missiles and drones.

According to analysts and diplomats cited by the Post, Iranian hesitancy to intervene on the ground demonstrates the limited military options available to restore deterrence after a year of intensified hostilities in the region. In Lebanon, Israeli raids have left hundreds dead and forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes. Pressures on the group are growing. But warns Sami Nader, director of the Institute of Political Science at St. Joseph University in Beirut, there has been “a three-decade investment” in Hezbollah by Iran, which “will not betray” the group “at the first opportunity “.

In the Islamic Republic, Khamenei takes strategic decisions. And the Pasdaran. And so far Iran has not gone beyond the rhetoric. In 2006, after i 34 days of war between Israel and Hezbollahhelped the group to rearm and reorganize at the end of the conflict. And, Khamenei said, killing senior Hezbollah officials will not bring the Party of God to its knees. Because, according to the Post’s source, Hezbollah has already organized the succession and “prepares four or five militants for each high-ranking commander.” People “well trained, if not better trained than the first generation.”