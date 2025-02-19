Total war between the leaders of the Employers CEOE and Cepyme for the voting system in the SME elections

If for a while the confrontation between the business leaders of CEOE and Cepyme, Antonio Garamendi and Gerardo Cuerva, pretended to be discreet, this week has been the finding that it is a chapter of the past. The two parties have crashed frontally this week, yesterday in the Committee and the Board of Directors of Cepyme and this Wednesday in the internal organs of CEOE. In the center of the battle is the voting system in the next elections to the leadership of Cepyme and, ultimately, to take the power of the employer of small and medium enterprises.

On Tuesday, the internal organs of the Employers of SMEs met in a total war environment about the will of the current president, Gerardo Cuerva, to suppress the delegated vote that allowed their statutes for the next elections.

As expressed by the Directorate of Cepyme to the media, the decision started from the “pressure” by CEOE to get delegated votes to unseat Cuerva from Cepyme’s presidency in the elections, in which Antonio Garamendi has recognized that he intends to support An alternative candidacy to “renew” the employer of small and medium enterprises.

In addition, the Directorate of Cepyme has justified the need to suppress the delegated vote with a legal report that considers that the measure, without limit in the number of votes that can be assigned, can endanger the “democratic principles” of the election. They also remember that this possibility is not in the organizations of CEOE and ATA, where the vote must be personal and face -to -face.

A vote in the spotlight

This Tuesday night, Cepyme officially communicated that its board of directors had approved to suppress the delegated vote. “This modification aims to promote the free participation of member associations in Cepyme’s decision -making processes, guaranteeing that the vote is free and secret, as established by the statutes,” said a brief statement.

However, this elimination of the delegated vote is in the spotlight for its legitimacy. The Board of Directors of Cepyme approved it by a fierce majority, but after the executive committee of the employer – who proposes the issues to be addressed on the Board of Directors – rejected this change (also for a quite tight majority).

While Gerardo Cuerva justifies that the committee’s decision is not mandatory and is based on an internal operation regulation to defend the legitimacy of the Board of Directors, the discrepant voices in Cepyme and CEOE warn of the possibility of challenging the decision by infringe the statutes of the employer.

Second clash in the CEOE Committee

After Tuesday, this Wednesday, the confrontation in the Executive Committee of CEOE has been of a deep crisis within the employers.

According to employers, the first vice president of CEOE, Miguel Garrido, and leader of the Madrid employer, has directly urged to “rectify” in the suppression of the delegated vote, since “the Board cannot approve one thing that has lying your committee. ”

Cuerva has defended its position, according to these sources consulted, and the parties have not reached an intermediate position to stop the climbing in the confrontation for the next elections to lead Cepyme. An elections planned for 2025 that at the moment have no date, nor alternative candidate to Cuerva, but that given the climate lived this week everything indicates that they will be of maximum tension.